State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,870 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

FMC stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

