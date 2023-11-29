State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,446 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

TYL opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day moving average of $394.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.