State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

