BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 358 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

