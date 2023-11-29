Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $689.00 to $705.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $662.00 and last traded at $657.50, with a volume of 67969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.68.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.64.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $558.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

