MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,610.00 and last traded at $1,607.93, with a volume of 65143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,589.09.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,317.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,280.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

