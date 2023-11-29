Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 409.5%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 409.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 0.5 %

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

