Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 402.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 113,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,251. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4,197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

