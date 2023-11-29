Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in November

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

