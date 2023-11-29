Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Grows By 2,447.8%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a growth of 2,447.8% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

LGGNY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,425. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

