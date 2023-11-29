Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

