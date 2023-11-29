Summit Financial LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

