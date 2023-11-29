Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

