Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Reduced by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Copart by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

