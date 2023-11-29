Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

