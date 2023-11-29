Summit Financial LLC Purchases 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

