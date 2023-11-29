Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $337.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average of $327.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.