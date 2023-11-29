Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,025 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

