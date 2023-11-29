Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.