Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.7 %

FAST opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

