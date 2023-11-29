Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 246,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 87,344 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

