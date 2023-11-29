Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $262,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

