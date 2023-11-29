Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

