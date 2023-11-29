Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 31.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,232,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 293,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,429,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 1,024,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.0% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

