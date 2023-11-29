Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,684 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,555 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

