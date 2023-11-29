Summit Financial LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.8 %

FTNT opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.