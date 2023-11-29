Summit Financial LLC Invests $331,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

