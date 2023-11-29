Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 240 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.