Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,381 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,931 shares of company stock worth $49,243,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

