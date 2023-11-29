BlackRock Inc. Sells 82,015 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of TransDigm Group worth $4,158,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $955.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $883.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $599.42 and a 12 month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

