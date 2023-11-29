BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $4,241,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

