Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.30% of Welltower worth $4,320,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

