BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,820,784 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,614,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $4,375,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

