Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $4,458,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

