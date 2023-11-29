BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of McKesson worth $4,920,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

MCK opened at $461.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.02 and a 200-day moving average of $425.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

