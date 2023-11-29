Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,802,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $4,612,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

