BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,114,276 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,164,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $5,129,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

