Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WOOF stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 670.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 993,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 210.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 278.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.