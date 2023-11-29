BlackRock Inc. Sells 248,004 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,878,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.74% of Eaton worth $5,405,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

