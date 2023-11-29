Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

