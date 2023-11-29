BlackRock Inc. Has $5.49 Billion Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,107,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $5,487,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

