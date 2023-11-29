BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.