BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.97.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

