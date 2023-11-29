Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 117,086 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

