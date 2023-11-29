Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,521 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,756 shares of company stock worth $915,175. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.