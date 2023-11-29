Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,067 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.