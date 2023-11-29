LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.11

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $113.63 million and $11.50 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

