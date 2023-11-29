Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,261 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.19. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

