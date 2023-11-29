Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

