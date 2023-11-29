Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
