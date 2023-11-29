Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 192,159 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

